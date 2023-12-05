Pink will visit 17 cities on the 2024 Summer Carnival Tour alongside Sheryl Crow, The Script, and KidCutUp. Below is everything you need to know.

Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour has been an immersive spectacle that generated various headline, including when Pink and opener Brandi Carlile sang “ Nothing Compares 2 U ” in honor of the late Sinéad O’Connor . According to a press release this morning, December 5, Pink’s 2023 trek sold over three million tickets sold and $350 million in gross earnings across North America, Europe, and the UK, as well as her upcoming Australia and New Zealand shows. All the more reason to extend the Summer Carnival Tour into 2024.

When Do Tickets For Pink’s Summer Carnival 2024 Tour Come Out?

Citi Cardmembers and Verizon customers get first priority. Each will enjoy a separate presale, but the presales will run on the same timeline: from Thursday, December 7, at 10 a.m. local time to Sunday, December 10, at 10 p.m. local time. Details for the Citi presale can be found here, and Verizon Up details can be found here.

The general public sale is slated to begin on Monday, December 11, at 10 a.m. local time at Live Nation’s official website, where “fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph, Pink carpet entry and photo op, and more.”

What Are Pink’s 2024 Summer Carnival Tour Dates?

08/10/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

08/14/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/18/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/21/2024 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/24/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/28/2024 — Missoula, MT @ Washington Grizzly Stadium

08/31/2024 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

09/11/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

09/13/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

09/15/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

10/01/2024 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

10/03/2024 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

10/06/2024 — Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

10/12/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

11/06/2024 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field *^

11/18/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^

11/23/2024 — Miami, FL @ loanDepot park ^

* rescheduled show, tickets on sale now

^ The Script not performing