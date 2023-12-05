Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour has been an immersive spectacle that generated various headline, including when Pink and opener Brandi Carlile sang “Nothing Compares 2 U” in honor of the late Sinéad O’Connor. According to a press release this morning, December 5, Pink’s 2023 trek sold over three million tickets sold and $350 million in gross earnings across North America, Europe, and the UK, as well as her upcoming Australia and New Zealand shows. All the more reason to extend the Summer Carnival Tour into 2024.
Pink will visit 17 cities on the 2024 Summer Carnival Tour alongside Sheryl Crow, The Script, and KidCutUp. Below is everything you need to know.
When Do Tickets For Pink’s Summer Carnival 2024 Tour Come Out?
Citi Cardmembers and Verizon customers get first priority. Each will enjoy a separate presale, but the presales will run on the same timeline: from Thursday, December 7, at 10 a.m. local time to Sunday, December 10, at 10 p.m. local time. Details for the Citi presale can be found here, and Verizon Up details can be found here.
The general public sale is slated to begin on Monday, December 11, at 10 a.m. local time at Live Nation’s official website, where “fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph, Pink carpet entry and photo op, and more.”
What Are Pink’s 2024 Summer Carnival Tour Dates?
08/10/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
08/14/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
08/18/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/21/2024 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/24/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/28/2024 — Missoula, MT @ Washington Grizzly Stadium
08/31/2024 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
09/11/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
09/13/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
09/15/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
10/01/2024 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
10/03/2024 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
10/06/2024 — Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
10/12/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
11/06/2024 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field *^
11/18/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^
11/23/2024 — Miami, FL @ loanDepot park ^
* rescheduled show, tickets on sale now
^ The Script not performing