When Does Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ Come Out?

Taylor Swift has ruled that her short-but-prolific 1989 (Taylor’s Version) era is over, despite the re-recorded album still sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. This morning, December 8, Swift reverted back to Midnights imagery across her social media accounts. This isn’t notable on its own, but this summer, Swift switched from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)-coded profile pictures back to Midnights days before announcing 1989 (Taylor’s Version).
📱| "1989 (Taylor’s Version)" era officially concludes as Taylor has changed back to the "Midnights" layout on all social media platform! pic.twitter.com/BVd9uKhxsv
— Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) December 8, 2023
Taylor Swift reverts social media layouts back to ‘Midnights’ cover. pic.twitter.com/1UAQ97cyuG
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 8, 2023
So, we must address the question again.
When Does Reputation (Taylor’s Version) Come Out?
We’ve been fooled before. Swift performed her final The Eras Tour show of 2023 on November 26 in São Paulo, Brazil and had Swifties convinced that she would announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) as her next re-recorded album. There were several signs perceived as obvious clues, including her backup dancers all using black heart emojis in their Instagram posts and an eerie message from the Empire State Building (complete with a black heart emoji). Veteran Swifties even noticed that, suspiciously, the Reputation phone case on Swift’s official store was 66 percent off while she performed her 66th The Eras Tour show.
No such announcement came, and Swift’s The Eras Tour is on hiatus until February. But Swift’s social media activity sparks hope that we still might get a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) release date before the end of the year. Her 34th birthday is next Wednesday, December 13, after all — prime real estate for a big-time announcement.