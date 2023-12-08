When Does Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ Come Out?

Taylor Swift has ruled that her short-but-prolific 1989 (Taylor’s Version) era is over, despite the re-recorded album still sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. This morning, December 8, Swift reverted back to Midnights imagery across her social media accounts. This isn’t notable on its own, but this summer, Swift switched from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)-coded profile pictures back to Midnights days before announcing 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

📱| "1989 (Taylor’s Version)" era officially concludes as Taylor has changed back to the "Midnights" layout on all social media platform! pic.twitter.com/BVd9uKhxsv — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) December 8, 2023

Taylor Swift reverts social media layouts back to ‘Midnights’ cover. pic.twitter.com/1UAQ97cyuG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 8, 2023

So, we must address the question again.