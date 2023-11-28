Taylor Swift Reputation Tour 2016
Getty Image
Pop

Did The Empire State Building Tease ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)?’

Taylor Swift’s quest to own the masters for all her past works is nearly complete. There are two albums remaining — her 2006 self-titled debut album and 2017’s Reputation — and the Swifties are on high alert for which will be announced first. After some forensic digging through Easter eggs shared on social media, they believe they know what’s next.

The Empire State Building might have given fans the final clue they needed. On Sunday, November 26, the landmark’s X account shared a grayscale photo of the building with the caption: “There will be no explanation 🖤.” The line is a direct callback to Swift’s promotional poster for the original album. On August 25, 2017, Swift unveiled artwork for the body of work with the full line, “There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation.”

So, did the Empire State Building’s official X (formerly Twitter) page tease Reputation (Taylor’s Version)? The short, unconfirmed answer is yes. Unless it’s no.

This year, Swift released both Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the latter being her most successful re-recording. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) quickly shot to the top of the music charts. In fact, it even offered Swift the biggest sales week in her career. Her tangerine-colored Target-exclusive vinyl certainly helped.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×