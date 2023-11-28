Did The Empire State Building Tease ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)?’

Taylor Swift’s quest to own the masters for all her past works is nearly complete. There are two albums remaining — her 2006 self-titled debut album and 2017’s Reputation — and the Swifties are on high alert for which will be announced first. After some forensic digging through Easter eggs shared on social media, they believe they know what’s next.

The Empire State Building might have given fans the final clue they needed. On Sunday, November 26, the landmark’s X account shared a grayscale photo of the building with the caption: “There will be no explanation 🖤.” The line is a direct callback to Swift’s promotional poster for the original album. On August 25, 2017, Swift unveiled artwork for the body of work with the full line, “There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation.”

So, did the Empire State Building’s official X (formerly Twitter) page tease Reputation (Taylor’s Version)? The short, unconfirmed answer is yes. Unless it’s no.

There will be no explanation 🖤 pic.twitter.com/nC4lFzQiQ5 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) November 26, 2023

This year, Swift released both Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the latter being her most successful re-recording. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) quickly shot to the top of the music charts. In fact, it even offered Swift the biggest sales week in her career. Her tangerine-colored Target-exclusive vinyl certainly helped.