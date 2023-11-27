Last night (November 26), Swifties were convinced that Taylor Swift was going to announce the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version). That didn’t end up happening, but something else major did: This morning, she revealed that her beloved The Eras Tour movie will soon be available to watch at home via renting on demand . That’s great news for fans, but that doesn’t resolve the Reputation situation.

When Will Taylor Swift Announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version)?

As aforementioned, the big expectation was that Swift’s latest re-recorded album would be announced yesterday. That didn’t prove to be the case, so now, it’s not really clear when Reputation (Taylor’s Version) will be officially announced. We can look at previous announcements for clues about when the Reputation news may arrive, though.

She announced Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in May this year, at the first of her Nashville tour dates. Then, in August, she announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at her final US concert of 2023, at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. Nashville is significant given it’s where Swift’s career got its start, and the LA show was the conclusion of her US tour dates this year. Both were special moments, so it would stand to reason that a Reputation announcement would similarly be tied to some sort of special event or place.

When or where, though, remains to be seen. Maybe she’ll announce on or around the December 13 VOD release of the Eras Tour movie? Perhaps it’ll be a Christmas or New Year’s Eve/Day reveal? Maybe she’ll announce it at one of her first concerts of 2024, in Tokyo in early February? It’s hard to say, but those are dates at least worth keeping an eye on.