When Is ‘Taylor Swift Night’ On ‘Dancing With The Stars?’

On November 20, Swifties will be tuning into ABC to see if “Is It Over Now?” singer Taylor Swift makes a surprise appearance at her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s away game. Due to the continuation of Swift’s The Eras Tour abroad, that is highly unlikely. But let’s be honest, the devoted fan base would much rather enjoy the music from the entertainment titan.

It is that outpouring of support that ABC executives hope will bring in eyes for Taylor Swift Night on Dancing With The Stars. So, when exactly is Taylor Swift Night on Dancing With The Stars? According to Variety, the special event is set to take place on Tuesday, November 21. Competitors will be assigned one of Swift’s hit songs to perform original choreography during that broadcast.

While the costuming should be a piece of cake, given the oodles of fan-curated looks shared online from the recording-grossing tour, sharpening the dance moves is something else entirely. To ensure it meets Swift’s standards, the show will bring in the tour’s lead choreographer, Mandy Moore, as a special guest judge.

This isn’t the first time Swift’s music has been featured on the show. Swift herself has made several guest cameos, including on Seasons 9 (in 2009), 11 (in 2010), and 15 (in 2012).

ABC airs Dancing with The Stars on Tuesday evenings at 8 p.m. Eastern. Find more information here.