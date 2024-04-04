When Will Conan Gray’s New Album ‘Found Heaven’ Be On Spotify?

Ahead of New Music Friday tomorrow, Uproxx cover star Conan Gray is gearing up to drop his new album Found Heaven — nearly a year after dropping the lead single from it. Fans have been waiting a while and are excited to hear the full thing.

Over the past few months, he’s put out some early tracks like “Lonely Dancers,” “Winner,” “Alley Rose,” and more — proving that this will be an album not to miss as he shows off his songwriting skills.

If you have Spotify, here’s what to know about when you’ll be able to stream the full thing.