Ahead of New Music Friday tomorrow, Uproxx cover star Conan Gray is gearing up to drop his new album Found Heaven — nearly a year after dropping the lead single from it. Fans have been waiting a while and are excited to hear the full thing.
Over the past few months, he’s put out some early tracks like “Lonely Dancers,” “Winner,” “Alley Rose,” and more — proving that this will be an album not to miss as he shows off his songwriting skills.
If you have Spotify, here’s what to know about when you’ll be able to stream the full thing.
When Will Conan Gray’s New Album Found Heaven Be On Spotify?
Conan Gray’s new album Found Heaven will be available on Spotify starting at midnight ET. If you’re on the West Coast, you can listen at 9 p.m. there. All other time zones would follow the typical album release time in your location to know when you can hear it.
For those who have Apple Music or another streaming platform, Gray’s album should be out around the same time on there too.
A complete tracklist and details about Gray’s forthcoming tour tied to the album can be found here.
Found Heaven is out 4/5 via Republic Records. Find more information here.