When Will Dua Lipa’s ‘Houdini’ Be On Spotify?

Dua Lipa has fans buzzing, as she is just a few hours away from releasing her new song, “Houdini.” Earlier this week, Lipa gave one lucky man the first listen of the song, as she held a small pop-up party outside the BBC offices. She’s also teased that she has a larger surprise in store for London, and eventually, Tokyo and Los Angeles.

Because of Lipa’s international nature, some might wonder when they can hear the song. Here’s what to know about when it will be available to stream on Spotify.

Lipa’s “Houdini” will be out on Spotify at midnight EST on November 10. Those on the West Coast will be able to listen to the track at 9 p.m. PST this evening.

Others in different time zones would then calculate when they could hear it from the EST time. For example, listeners in London will have the song on Spotify starting at 5 a.m.

While not much is currently known about what Lipa’s new song will sound like, she has given some teasers about her follow-up album to 2020’s Future Nostalgia. Lipa previously changed her single and album covers to kaleidoscope images, leading many to suspect that it will be more psychedelic-inspired in terms of sound.

