When Will Tickets For The Kid Laroi’s ‘Bleed For You Tour’ Go On Sale?

Ahead of the release of his debut album, The First Time, The Kid Laroi recently announced that he would be going on tour. The Australian rapper recently released a single from the upcoming project, titled “Love Again,” along with a teaser trailer. The Bleed For You Tour is set to kick off this March at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse.

The 20-city tour will make pitstops in California, New York, Colorado, and more. Joining him as an opener is singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker.

The “Stay” rapper has partnered with platforms like Discord and Spotify for the pre-sale of tickets that will run through February 1st. Tickets for general admission will go on sale starting Friday, February 3rd at noon local time at the rapper’s website, Bleed4You.com.

Check out the dates for the Bleed For You Tour below.

3/22 — Syracuse, NY @ Oncenter War Memorial

03/24 — Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center*

03/25 — Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena*

03/27 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

03/28 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

03/29 — Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU George Gervin GameAbove Center

03/31 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena*

04/01 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

04/02 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

04/04 — Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L Tucker Civic Center

04/05 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

04/07 — Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

04/08 — Coralville, IA @ Xtream Arena

04/15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella*

04/22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella*

04/26 — Boise, ID @ Extra Mile Arena

04/28 — Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

04/30 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

05/02 — Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

05/03 — Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center