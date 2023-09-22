Who Is Featured On Kelly Clarkson’s ‘You Don’t Make Me Cry?’

Kelly Clarkson’s new album Chemistry arrived in June. The singer and television host is back today (September 22) with the deluxe version, which features an unreleased song called “You Don’t Make Me Cry,” which features a special guest.

“You Don’t Make Me Cry” is a brazen pop song that opens with Auto-Tuned vocals from Clarkson’s daughter River Rose. The track takes unexpected turns as a trap beat comes in as Clarkson sings about not letting someone have the power to make her upset anymore. “You don’t make me cry / And I cry at everything / You don’t make me feel / and I feel more than most now that says something doesn’t it,” she proclaims. It’s an interesting sound for the “Since U Been Gone” performer.

“Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It’s like you have no choice in the matter,” Clarkson said about the album in a statement. “You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down.”

Listen to “You Don’t Make Me Cry” above.

