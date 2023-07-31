Kelly Clarkson regularly performs “Kellyoke” within the safety of her The Kelly Clarkson Show studio, but her Chemistry Las Vegas residency is bringing her back to bigger audiences as people in concert crowds have become dangerously unpredictable.

Just this summer, Bebe Rexha suffered a facial injury when someone named Nicolas Mavagna threw a phone at her during her performance. Ava Max, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Nas X, Harry Styles, Drake, and Cardi B are among other artists who have been targeted on stage.

Clarkson addressed the issue during her Vegas show over the weekend. A TikTok account called “EverythingKellyClarkson” posted a video of Clarkson saying, “If you’re gonna throw sh*t, throw diamonds.” The crowd laughed before Clarkson launched into “Broken & Beautiful.”

Clarkson was clearly joking, as did Adele during her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency earlier this month. Still, is it a good idea to welcome one of the hardest — and thus, most potentially harmful — objects known to Earth her way?! There are plenty of soft objects to choose from. Drake chose bras, after all.

Jokes aside, Cardi B was also performing in Vegas over the weekend, and someone decided to drench her with their drink. Cardi reacted by throwing her microphone.

TMZ reported on Monday, July 31, the woman hit by Cardi’s microphone “went to Las Vegas Metro PD the next day to report the incident,” and Cardi is “now listed as the suspect in a battery.”

