Is Ryan Gosling Going To Perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ At The Oscars Or Not?

As this year’s Oscars ceremony approaches, the big question on everyone’s mind is will Ryan Gosling take the stage to belt out a crowd-stirring rendition of “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie? Gosling picked up a Best Supporting Actor nom for his role as Barbie’s most popular accessory, so it seems like a no-brainer to get him to perform the wildly popular musical number. Unfortunately, there’s been no definitive word on Gosling’s or the Academy’s plans.

In a new cover story for Variety, Gosling offers the closest thing yet to a status update after remaining mum on the topic.

“I still have not been asked,” Gosling said. “It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.”

However, there is a powerful force working behind the scenes to get Gosling to perform the song live in front of a crowd full of his Hollywood peers. That force: Barbie herself Margot Robbie.

He squints, in the middle of another brainstorm, as he tries to put himself back in Ken’s shoes, this time singing the song on a huge Hollywood stage. (“Don’t worry,” says Robbie on the subject, “we’re poking Ryan whenever we can: ‘Do it. Come on. It’ll be fun.’’’) Gosling asks me how I’d like to see the song performed, and I tell him it can’t be scaled down for the Oscars: Fans of the movie will want to see “I’m Just Ken” as an extravaganza. “It can’t be pared down?” Gosling says, nodding. “OK. It’s anthemic. So we’ll need a budget.”

Robbie, who’s been remarkably gracious about not picking up a Best Actress nom for the film, seems hell-bent on getting Gosling on that stage so Barbie fans can see the film being celebrated.

“I would love nothing more,” she told Variety. “That would make me — and the world — so happy.”

