With the Super Bowl LVIII game just a few weeks away from taking place in Las Vegas, some of the other performers outside of Usher’s halftime show have been announced. Here’s what to expect.

Who Is Singing The National Anthem At Super Bowl LVIII?

Just before the game kicks off, country star Reba McEntire will perform the National Anthem this year. This will air as part of the pre-game show on Sunday, February 11.

According to Variety, McEntire’s National Anthem performance is being produced and arranged by musical director/producer Adam Blackstone.

Blackstone will also be guiding Andra Day, who will appear in the pre-game to perform “Lift Every Voice And Sing.” Post Malone is set to join the festivities, too. He will be covering “America The Beautiful.”

The pre-game and the Super Bowl will both feature American Sign Language performances. Coda actor Daniel Durant will sign the National Anthem. Actress Anjel Piñero will sign during Malone’s “America The Beautiful.” Actor/choreographer Shaheem Sanchez will sign for Day’s “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” as well as Usher’s Halftime Show.

Right now, not much is known about what viewers can expect from Usher’s takeover, other than he will treat everyone to his career-spanning hits.

