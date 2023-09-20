Who Is Travis Kelce? Meet Taylor Swift’s Rumored New Boyfriend

Swift has recently been romantically linked to Travis Kelce , and while many fans are knowledgeable of the NFL star, some Swifties are dying to learn more.

Taylor Swift continues to make headlines. Next month, a film documentary of her critically-acclaimed Eras Tour will hit AMC Theaters . Additionally, she will release 1989 (Taylor’s Version) , a re-recorded version of her fifth studio album, 1989. But while fans are excited for new material, they also seem to be speculating about her love life.

Who is Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He also holds two Super Bowl rings for the 2020 and 2023 games.

He hails from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and his brother, Jason, plays as the center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

While neither Kelce nor Swift have confirmed the dating rumors, Kelce has apparently been trying to shoot his shot at Swift for a while.

Back in July, Kelce revealed on his New Heights podcast that he attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet during a stop at her Eras Tour.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Kelce said. “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

If the rumors are true, it looks like Kelce’s effort certainly paid off.