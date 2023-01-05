Who Is Opening Sam Smith’s ‘Gloria’ Tour?

Sam Smith has finally announced their upcoming Gloria tour, and one special guest will join the UK singer for all their tour dates except one. Smith has tasked 31-year-old Canadian singer Jessie Reyez to be the opener for their 27-city tour, which is set to kick off in July 2023. The tour will make pitstops in New York, California, Toronto, and more.

Reyez was recently featured on Smith’s forthcoming album, Gloria, on two tracks, one titled “Perfect” and another named “Gimme,” the latter featuring reggae artist Koffee.

Tickets for Gloria: The Tour will be available for American Express card members before the general public, beginning January 9 at 9 a.m. through January 12 at 10 p.m. There will also be an exclusive 24-hour ticket pre-sale for fans that will kick off on January 11 at 9 a.m. before they go on sale to the general public on January 13 at 9 a.m.

You can find more information about purchasing tickets here.

Check out the tour dates below.

07/25/2023 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

07/26/2023 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

07/28/2023 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

07/29/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/01/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/02/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/04/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/05/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/08/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/11/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/12/2023 — Montréal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/15/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/16/2023 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/18/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/19/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

08/22/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/23/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/25/2023 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

08/27/2023 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

08/28/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/31/2023 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

09/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/05/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/07/2023 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

09/08/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/12/2023 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey

09/14/2023 — Cuidad de Mexico, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes