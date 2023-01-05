Who Is Opening Sam Smith’s ‘Gloria’ Tour?

Sam Smith has finally announced their upcoming Gloria tour, and one special guest will join the UK singer for all their tour dates except one. Smith has tasked 31-year-old Canadian singer Jessie Reyez to be the opener for their 27-city tour, which is set to kick off in July 2023. The tour will make pitstops in New York, California, Toronto, and more.
Reyez was recently featured on Smith’s forthcoming album, Gloria, on two tracks, one titled “Perfect” and another named “Gimme,” the latter featuring reggae artist Koffee.
Tickets for Gloria: The Tour will be available for American Express card members before the general public, beginning January 9 at 9 a.m. through January 12 at 10 p.m. There will also be an exclusive 24-hour ticket pre-sale for fans that will kick off on January 11 at 9 a.m. before they go on sale to the general public on January 13 at 9 a.m.
07/25/2023 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
07/26/2023 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
07/28/2023 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
07/29/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/01/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/02/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/04/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/05/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/08/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/11/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/12/2023 — Montréal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/15/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/16/2023 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/18/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/19/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
08/22/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/23/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/25/2023 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
08/27/2023 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
08/28/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/31/2023 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
09/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/05/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/07/2023 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
09/08/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/12/2023 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey
09/14/2023 — Cuidad de Mexico, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes