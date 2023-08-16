Olivia Rodrigo is currently preparing to drop her second album, Guts, this fall — with the latest single, “Bad Idea Right,” making waves since its release last week. Although the pop star found major success in 2021 with her debut record, Sour, she was acting long before that.

One of Rodrigo’s main roles that brought her a fan base was as Nini in Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Although she appeared as a prominent character during the first two seasons, she took a step back in Season 3 to be a guest star — as she was focusing on her music career instead.

Her episodes had been filmed just before she kicked off her Sour Tour.

“All of that was shot with this crazy schedule in mind, which Olivia deserves because she is the queen of the world,” the show’s creator, Tim Federle, told People Magazine last year, as season three gave closure to Nini as a character.

Still, despite Rodrigo no longer appearing on the show, she hasn’t ignored her roots completely. She attended the red carpet for the Season 3 premiere last July and posed with her castmates.

During an interview with Bru On The Radio last month, Rodrigo also shared that she kept some set keepsakes, including a varsity jacket and her name insert from the director’s chair.

With Season 4 of the show getting released earlier this month, fans had been wondering if Rodrigo would reappear. However, she does not, but it is also not ruled out in the future.