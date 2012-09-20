Emmys 2012 Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actor for Comedy & Drama

Dan and I are continuing our Emmy picks for who should and will win each major category on Sunday night, this time looking at the nominees for lead actor in comedy and drama.
It’s a mostly familiar list on the comedy side, with Jon Cryer getting a promotion from the supporting ranks, Larry David returning after a year off and Don Cheadle getting the requisite “you’re a movie star and we love you for coming to TV” nomination (for a good performance on a very uneven show).
Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”
Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”
Louis C.K., “Louie”
Jon Cryer “Two and a Half Men”
Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
Should win
Alan’s pick: If I’m voting based on the single submission episodes, like the Emmy voters are, then my pick is probably Baldwin, who got to show off his familiar “SNL” versatility in the “30 Rock” live show. If I’m voting on the body of work for a season – which is how the Emmys should, but unfortunately don’t, work – then I’ll take Louis C.K., whose performance as an exaggerated version of himself was nearly as crucial as his writing and direction to making “Louie” season 2 great. (Though Baldwin had a pretty great season overall, too.)
Dan’s pick: I’ve gotta pick Louis C.K. here just because it seems so boring to say either Alec Baldwin or Jim Parsons. But I like Alec Baldwin and Jim Parsons just fine. I like Larry David, too. I’m not even going to begrudge Jon Cryer. And “House of Lies” isn’t Don Cheadle’s fault.
Will win
Alan’s pick: When in doubt, vote the incumbent. Emmy voters like Parsons, he has another splashy submission episode (“The Werewolf Transformation”), and I don’t love some of the other submissions choices in the category. (C.K., for instance, gave better performances in “Eddie” and “Subway/Pamela”).
Dan’s pick: I often get confused on Emmy tendencies versus Golden Globe tendencies. Emmy voters like complacency, which suggests a third straight Jim Parsons victory, another Baldwin win or, possibly, a Jon Cryer victory leaping from the supporting field. Golden Globe voters like shiny-and-new, which would mean a Don Cheadle win. In this case, I’m going with the Golden Globe tendency and predicting that Emmy voters will reward the movie star. And yes, if you’ve been following my picks, I’m anticipating a VERY good night for Showtime.
On the drama side, Bryan Cranston returns to the category he’s owned after “Breaking Bad” took an eligibility year off, and he’s joined by a couple of category newcomers from “Downton Abbey” and “Homeland.”
Hugh Bonneville, “Downton Abbey”
Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”
Michael C. Hall, “Dexter”
Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”
Damian Lewis, “Homeland”
Should win
Alan’s pick: If we’re talking the best performance of the year in the category, it’s Cranston (for “Breaking Bad” season 4), the same way it’s been the three other years he was eligible. If/when he wins again, he’ll be 100 percent deserving. But he also has three of the things, and there have been some other great dramatic performances of the last few years that I’d like to see on the historical record, and if I’m taking a Share the Wealth approach, then it’s down to Hamm (playing an almost bi-polar, off his game Don Draper) and Lewis (playing a character who had to keep us interested even as we didn’t know what he was thinking half the time). Hamm’s arguably had better overall years, but he had enough great moments in this one (Don’s fever dream, Don chasing Megan through the apartment, Don kissing Peggy’s hand) that I’ll go with him.
Dan’s pick: Take Bonneville, Buscemi and Hall out of the equation. That leaves Hamm, Lewis and Cranston as manifestly deserving winners in my book. Cranston has three Emmy wins already. He doesn’t need anymore. Jon Hamm is JON FREAKIN’ HAMM. You want me to take pity on him and give him the advantage? Come on. That leaves Damian Lewis, who is a spectacular actor — I like to periodically tell people to watch “Keane” — and a very nice guy and he’s terrific in “Homeland,” matched up with and holding his own against the best performance on TV. He gets my imaginary vote.
Will win
Alan’s pick: Cranston. Emmy voters love what he does, and understandably so. And his performance in the final 10 minutes of his submission episode (“Crawl Space”) goes to such a raw, terrifying place that it’s hard to see any of the others having a shot, unless there’s just a wave of support for “Homeland,” in which case Lewis’ sweaty, riveting work in the season finale might be enough to upset the one who knocks.
Dan’s pick: The only thing that can stop Bryan Cranston — who is awesome and probably deserves to win — is if “Homeland” is an absolute and total juggernaut and wins EVERYTHING. I seem to be predicting “Homeland” is going to win a lot of things and NEARLY everything, but this is one that goes to Cranston, again. And who’s gonna begrudge him? He’s that good.
PREVIOUSLY: Outstanding Miniseries or Movie Outstanding Directing Outstanding Writing Outstanding Supporting Actress Outstanding Supporting Actor Outstanding Lead Actress
It’s too bad Hamm didn’t get an Emmy for guest actor on 30 Rock, because I just have a feeling that Jon Hamm won’t ever get an Emmy for playing Don Draper.
This is about awarding the best, not the ones who haven’t gotten it before. And Cranston was the best. I’m surprised you’d say that, come on. If Mad Men had been the best this season, I’d be saying the same, since people say they have too many, but Breaking Bad was the best. And, again, so was Cranston.
Completely agree. Anyone who does not vote for Cranston (who had probably the best acting performance I’ve ever seen on television) this year for any reason should not be taken seriously. The “he’s already won it so many times” nonsense is the exact “logic” that led Karl Malone to win the 1997 MVP over Michael Jordan. Voting for Hamm or anyone else this year would be just as bad.
Louis CK deserves probably a writing emmy but I don’t think his performance is anything worth an emmy. At least not for simply playing an “exaggerated” version of himself. I think Alec Baldwin or Jim Parsons deserve the win.
De Niro said pretty much what I was gonna write word for word. But I will say this about what Nic919 wrote: Hamm MIGHT have a better shot next year because while (the first half) of Season Five and Cranston were in the top tier of shows and acting, they were a bit of a let down if you compare them to how great Breaking Bad’s last two seasons were.
Haha thanks.
Write a comment…Is it wrong that I want to punch Jim Parsons right in the face every time I see a photo of him? I can’t help it. Such a ridiculously-overrated performance on an equally-ridiculously-overrated show.
Thank you. The most annoying and grating character on television. The show seems more like something that would have been on tv on Saturday mornings in the 80’s.
Agreed! I’ve tried a couple of times to watch the show but can’t make it through more than a few minutes.
Woops…dunno how that, “WRITE A COMMENT”-thing made it into my post, there, and I can’t edit, either. Grrrr…
Comedy
Should Win: Alec Baldwin
Also Worthy: Louis C.K.
Will Win: Louis C.K.
Dark Horse: Jim Parsons
It’s probably inappropriate to label two-time defending champion Jim Parsons as a ‘dark horse’, but I’m going to go ahead and give him that label because I really think Louis C.K. has a good chance here. Unlike Bryan Cranston, the clear class of his field, Parson’s performance isn’t so far ahead of the rest of the field as to make him a lock. I’d be more inclined to believe that a third straight win would be due to voter inertia. While we all know Emmy voters love their inertia, I’m seeing shades of Alec Baldwin here – nominated for the first time and loses, breaks through the next year and repeats the following year, before giving way to the new blood.
Drama
Should Win: Bryan Cranston
Also Worthy: Damian Lewis, Jon Hamm
Will Win: Bryan Cranston
Dark Horse: Damian Lewis
I’m wary of saying that any actor has an unbeatable submission episode after Jon Hamm failed to win for ‘The Suitcase’, an episode that Matt Weiner clearly wrote as a “get Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss their Emmys” episode. Having said that … Bryan Cranston in ‘Crawl Space’ comes pretty damn close. That final image is just so haunting that Emmy voters would have a hard time shaking it from their minds even if they didn’t already love Cranston and his work. This is one case where voter inertia is well and truly earned. Damian Lewis is probably Cranston’s biggest threat because he’s new to the category and we don’t know how much support he actually has (his extra-long submission episode is also very good). I don’t think it’ll be enough, though. Not this year, and probably not until Cranston leaves this race two years from now.
So disappointed Bryan didn’t get that Emmy. Damien Lewis is a wonderful actor, but was not in the league of Cranston. Breaking Bad was a far more compelling show. It’s just to clever for the voters.
Correct me if I am wrong… Mad Men’s final season will not have to go up against Breaking Bad right? If so, then Hamm will get his Kyle Chandler treatment and get his then. There is no one else deserving more than Cranston, and let’s be serious – As Alan said, those final 10 minutes were the best on TV in years.
“I don’t love some of the other submissions choices in the category. (C.K., for instance, gave better performances in “Eddie” and “Subway/Pamela”)”
What did he submit?
I’m taking this opportunity to say that Andra Fuller is doing the best acting on television right now. I am not even kidding a little bit.
Damien Lewis? You’re kidding! Bryan, it really was and is yours!
@di Niro. Your’re so right! but now it’s over and Bryan didn’t get the award he so deserves. Breaking Bad was the winner, Homeland? Thank god for Aaron. And Mad Men. Many nominations, and never thought they deserved one.