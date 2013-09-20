Emmys 2013 Predictions: Outstanding Comedy Series

The 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented on Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at 8 Eastern on CBS, with Neil Patrick Harris as host. From now until Sunday (sometimes multiple times a day), Dan Fienberg and I will be making our usual picks for the major categories – for both what should win and what will (and keep in mind that Dan is much better historically at predictions than I am).
As we head into the home stretch, we’re dealing with the nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series, which includes two past winners in “30 Rock” and “Modern Family,” two shows that expanded their nomination footprint this year in “Louie” and “Veep,” plus the wildly popular “Big Bang Theory” and critically-adored “Girls.”
“30 Rock” (NBC)
“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
“Girls” (HBO)
“Louie” (FX)
“Modern Family” (ABC)
“Veep” (HBO)
Should win
Alan’s pick: When “Louie” season 3 ended, I felt it was a slight step down from the Hall of Fame second season. But the more I thought about individual episodes, scenes, and arcs, and the way that Louis C.K. put his aversion to continuity on hold for a year so he could tell bigger, more powerful (and at times sillier) stories about his fictional self, the happier I was with it. I’d be happy if “30 Rock” concluded its victory lap with the big Emmy here, but “Louie” was the best of these six.
Dan’s pick: I didn’t and don’t have Alan’s reservations about the third season of “Louie.” It had Melissa Leo, F. Murray Abraham, the Parker Posey two-parter, the Letterman three-parter, Miami, China and Christmas Eve. Classics, all. I thought it was another excellent season of “Girls,” that the “Veep” home-stretch was superb and that “30 Rock” did itself proud in its final season. But for me, “Louie” continues to be the best show on TV that we call a comedy. I’d have entertained discussion or debate if “Enlightened” and “Parks and Recreation” had been here instead of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Modern Family.” But honestly, I don’t think I would have picked either of them over “Louie.” I enjoy me some “Louie.” I’m also somewhat amused by the idea of Louis C.K. winning like 13 Emmys.
Will win
Alan’s pick: Until the Academy gives me a reason not to, I assume “Modern Family” is the frontrunner in any category it’s nominated for. And if there’s a chance that this is the year the love lessens ever so slightly, I’d bet on “Big Bang Theory” to swoop in, as it’s a show that fits my friend Rich Heldenfels’ Chamber of Commerce theory about awards: that the organization would like to choose what’s best, but will always favor what’s best for the organization. “Big Bang” isn’t the strongest show here, but it’s funny and it’s a gigantic hit that says good things about the state of both TV comedy and broadcast network TV, and I can picture the Academy wanting it as its standard-bearer.
Dan’s pick: This was another down year for “Modern Family,” which really only feels consistently executed three or four times per season at this point. I still watch whole seasons to get to those episodes, but it’s still not a great ratio. The question is which show is properly positioned to usurp “Modern Family” in this particular year. I don’t get why *this* would be the year for “The Big Bang Theory” to make that leap. It got a bit more popular, sure, but why would these episodes make voters check that box? Dunno. “Girls” felt like it had its hype peak last year. “Veep” feels just a but further down the ladder. And just because I want to see “Louie” win everything, Emmy voters are going to have a hard time airmailing all of the trophies to Louis CK’s living room. So for me, it comes down to whether “30 Rock” gets a climactic send-off, or if complacency reigns. But for all that I like to talk about Emmy nostalgia, shows that win big awards for their last season are the exception and not the rule. So I’m picking “Modern Family” again, just because I can’t figure out anything else that feels right.
Dan, as someone who is still a fan of Modern Family, I think the show still has at least one worthy storyline per episode. Yes, episodes that fire on all cylinders are becoming rarer, but re-watching a lot of these episodes I’m finding things I really enjoy about these episodes and these characters. It’s a shame my two favorite episodes of the season weren’t submitted anywhere by the Emmys (that’s the New Year’s episode and the season finale, Goodnight Gracie) and I’m not sure the submitted episodes represent the show at its strongest, but I still think there was plenty to love this season. I loved the arch with Haley going to college and then getting kicked out, usually the Dunphy family storylines are very strong, and even when they are on the weak side the cast saves it by being committed to their moments, I actually like Lily’s one-liners and think her timing is improving (it’s not there yet, but it’s getting there), I enjoyed the roller rink, the Godfather spoof and even seeing some of my favorite guest stars.
Still, I agree that this year, the best is Louie. You have no idea how many times I’ve re-watched Daddy’s Girlfriend Part 1 and New Year’s Eve (both get better every time), Melissa Leo is fantastic (well-deserved Emmy), the three-part Late Show is a classic (I never knew David Lynch could be that funny) and the season also had Robin Williams (in a more subdued role) playing really well off of Louis C.K. I’m partial to Louie’s relationship with his daughters, because I love seeing him interact with them and the things they say (which is why the Telling Jokes segment has always been one of my favorites).
I’m really hoping Louie wins. I wouldn’t mind a farewell win for 30 Rock (I wasn’t its biggest fan its last few years, but the seventh season is terrific). I also wouldn’t mind The Big Bang Theory winning, because I do feel this season has been its strongest (mostly the back half of the season). I’m one of those who doesn’t like Girls and I still find the show pretty painful to watch (I saw most of the season, it simply doesn’t appeal to me) and I enjoy Veep a lot.
Anyway, you guy are probably right, it will probably be Modern Family again, but I wouldn’t count out a farewell bid for 30 Rock or even a win for Louie (I actually think it’s the dark horse, and the fact that it won Writing last year may mean Emmy is ready to embrace it in the big one).
I hear what you are saying Isaac, but I think Dan’s take on MF should be it’s wikipedia entry. It’s that spot on. Season 1 had a lot of classics. Season 2 had some strong episodes and a couple of head scratchers. By season 3, every once in awhile they’d recapture the magic, but it was like Babe Ruth hitting 3 homers in his last game.
The bad outweighs the good, and the mediocre outweighs them both. So much of the season is the same jokes played out over and over again. The only thing I remember in a positive light is the Godfather episode.
Every character can be described in one phrase (except maybe Phil, who’s almost always great). That doesn’t bode well for a long running show.
I don’t understand how anyone can make predictions about an organization that didn’t even nominate Parks & Recreation for this category. Why should we care, let alone predict, what they’ll choose now?
Should Win: 30 Rock
The final season was just such a pleasure to watch, one of the best send-offs for any comedy – or for that matter, and TV series – in recent memory. In my opinion, the all-time great deserves one more for the road. That being said, I’d be perfectly happy to see Louie win for an even more idiosyncratic and experimental season of the show. And while I didn’t like the second season of Girls quite as much as the first, it would still be a nice change of pace.
Will Win: Modern Family
For the longest time, I believe that Louie would take down Modern Family. The show has been gaining support every year, and it’s widely acclaimed within the industry, and it’s edgy enough to be seen as a cool, hip choice without entirely breaking the mold. However, the more I think about it, the more parallels I’m drawing to the 2011 Drama Series race, where three-time defending champion Mad Men lost every other category that it was nominated for at the Primetime ceremony – and still took home a fourth consecutive trophy in the top race. I don’t expect Modern Family to suffer a similar shutout – I think it will win one of the supporting actor categories at least – but I can easily picture a scenario where 30 Rock and Louie could both end up with more trophies, while still losing out on the big prize one last time. I do believe that the love for the show has probably peaked, and that Modern Family’s reign will finally come to an end … next year.
Quick rundown of the other contenders: If Girls was going to win this category, it would have been last year. It’s too polarizing, and no longer holds the advantage of being the cool, hip show of the moment. Veep’s support seems to be derived entirely from the acting branch, with 3 of its 5 nominations for its actors and 1 for casting. Having no writing or directing nominations precludes it from winning. Similarly, The Big Bang Theory lacks writing and directing nominations as well, though it does have the advantage of being the most popular comedy on TV. Had Kaley Cuoco and Simon Helberg picked up nominations this year, I might be thinking about this differently. But I’m not sensing any more support for the show than it had last year.
Delocated was robbed.