Review: On ‘The Simpsons,’ Bart takes the family on a sea cruise

I’ve written a lot about “The Simpsons” this season, between the two-year renewal, a wave of nostalgia before the airing of the 500th episode, and my feeling that this is one of the stronger overall seasons of the last 10-plus years, and a good example of why I’m glad the show continues to churn out new episodes after all this time.
One of the running themes of what I’ve written, though, is that even the good episodes, for the most part, involve the show’s creative team coming up with new variations on stories they’ve told at least two and sometimes three times in the past. (Cases in point: “Holidays of Future Passed” and “The Food Wife.”) But I got an early look at Sunday night’s episode and among the many remarkable things about it is that it doesn’t feel like a story I’ve seen before on the show.
There are elements that will be familiar – it’s another episode where a Simpson family vacation verges on disaster – but the main emotional storyline involving Bart is one “The Simpsons” hasn’t touched on before, as a fantastic luxury cruise makes him uneasy about the state of the rest of his life. (The episode is called “A Totally Fun Thing That Bart Will Never Do Again,” and both title and plot are an homage to a David Foster Wallace essay “A Supposedly Fun Thing I’ll Never Do Again.”) I’m always a fan of single-story “Simpsons” episodes, as well as ones built around an emotional issue facing a member of the family, and this has both – in addition to being funny and sweet and clever in its depiction of the Best Cruise Ever.
It’s a very good one.
The couch gags are still brilliant. The satire is still sharp.
If this were 1997 I would agree with you.
@ Nathan: The pregnant couch from last week was actually incredibly poignant. Loved that one.
I’m not sure I ever mentioned this, but I wanted to thank you for your posts about the Simpsons from last fall that put it back on my viewing schedule for the first time since about 2002 or 2003… this really has been a very good year. And I’m looking forward to the next couple years, as there seems to be some “this is our legacy” end-of-the-run vitality in the show that I think (hope?) will last the next two (presumably final) seasons.
What’s your take on DFW, Alan?
You know…personally I’ve never understood The Simpsons backlash. Yeah, some seasons will never touch the magic of others, but even when it’s off, it’s still pretty freaking funny. I still look forward to every Sunday night with them. Can’t say that about Family Guy. Hell, even though it’s been the best season in a while, I can’t even say that about 30 Rock anymore.
Totally agree. Even the worst episodes of The Simpsons are still better than anything shows like Two and a Half Men, Family Guy etc have ever managed to produce.
This show has not Jumped the Shark or even come close to doing so.
Thanks for the heads up, Alan. I would have not watched the episode tonight without your post and I really enjoyed it. I’ll have to give some more of the episodes this season a chance.
Chekhov’s dvd!
I really got a kick out of the scene when Bart panickley rushes into his estateroom and says to Marge ‘really good paintings (painting in hand) are beeing thrown over board'(something to that extent). The camera than reveals the martini and green olive painting, a well known piece crafted by Michael Godard.