Yes, 50 Cent Really Is Calling Out MMA Legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson

05.09.18

Is 50 Cent angling for an MMA fight with former UFC and PRIDE champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson? We have our doubts about his sincerity, but yes … 50 Cent did indeed call out Jackson on social media, claiming the only thing keeping the two from fighting was the right financial offer.

50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, wrote “Don’t get it f**ked up, I’m the baddest Jackson around this motherf**ker. Now if we can get the money right, Rampage got a problem on his hands. Where the bag at!”

It didn’t take long for ‘Rampage’ to respond to the call out in pretty much the most perfect way ever…

Is 50 serious?!🤷🏾‍♂️

A post shared by Quinton Jackson (@rampage4real) on

“Is 50 serious?” he asked, along with the rest of us.

Not to dismiss 50 Cent’s toughness or anything, but while he’s got some amateur boxing experience, Rampage has been fighting professionally for just shy of two decades. Not only was Quinton a champion in multiple major organizations, he accomplished everything during the peak of the light heavyweight division against killers like Chuck Liddell and Wanderlei Silva. Quinton Jackson is legit one of the baddest men on the planet when it comes to fighting in a ring or cage.

There’s more to this story than just a Facebook post from 50 Cent. He also had a meeting with Bellator promoter Scott Coker last week, saying “I’m busy working on something, that’s gonna blow your mind.”

