Getty Image

Floyd Mayweather has been talking about the possibility of a UFC fight for months now, but no one has really been taking him all that seriously. But things are starting to take the same sheen of reality we saw when the McGregor vs. Mayweather boxing match went from speculation to signed and sealed.

“Is it possible that I come back? Yes, but if I do come back it has to be in the Octagon,” Mayweather said recently. “I spoke with my team. I spoke with Al Haymon, Al says no. But I spoke with Showtime, I spoke with CBS. If we can get together with Dana White and the UFC to make a mega fight happen, one fight, it could be against Conor McGregor, we don’t know … Conor McGregor has other things to deal with. Me, I can do what I want, when I want, how I want to.”

Floyd Mayweather says it's possible he'll fight in the UFC … and it could be with Conor McGregor. pic.twitter.com/6KhRKrMDjI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 8, 2018

UFC president Dana White went so far as to tell the press he thinks it’s going to happen.

“There’s a reason he’s even talking about it: because the money is right,” White told FOX Sports. “It’s going to happen, I’m very confident of that. I heard, I got a curveball a minute ago, they told me the slimy little weasel [Showtime Sports Stephen Espinoza], they want him involved in it. I don’t like that, so that’ll be a huge obstacle.”

Espinoza and White have been sparring back and forth in the press and over social media lately, with Espinoza calling out the UFC over the possibility of handing last second replacement Al Iaquinta the lightweight title if he had won at UFC 223, despite missing weight by .2 pounds.