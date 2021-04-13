Here’s the thing with Aaron Rodgers as the host of Jeopardy!: He is doing a really good job and it is extremely obvious that the stuff he says about hosting the program on a full-time basis is 100 percent sincere. Really the main thing that we’d like to see a little more of out of him are the quick quips Alex Trebek would bust out when he was very obviously disgusted at the contestants but knew he had to reel that in.

Fortunately for all of us, Rodgers got one of those moments on Tuesday and absolutely delivered. The future Hall of Fame inductee read an answer to all three contestants worth $400 that was designed to be a layup, especially because the answer was about his Green Bay Packers — the second time the Pack have come up while Rodgers has been host, albeit this time far more positively.

Rodgers made his disappointment known, and then, the $600 answer gave him a chance to give us a little more magic. While he’s not known for baseball, he knocked this out of the park.

the hits keep coming for Aaron Rodgers on Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/Ng8CEzh2nG — Claire McNear (@clairemcnear) April 13, 2021

The great thing about Erick immediately chiming in and knowing the Boston Celtics won the NBA title every year from 1959 to 1966 is that Rodgers legitimately seemed upset that he immediately knew that one. Truly great stuff, Rodgers. I hope he becomes the full-time host.