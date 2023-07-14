The New York Jets are going to be on TV a lot this NFL season, and as it turns out, HBO wants to showcase the team in the lead-up to the season, too. Earlier this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Jets had been selected to appear on Hard Knocks, HBO’s revered behind-the-scenes series that gives fans a glimpse into life during training camp.

It makes a ton of sense for the Jets to appear on the show considering the team’s busy offseason that has led to them having legitimate aspirations of making a run in the AFC, but there’s one problem: No one seems to be especially excited about it. Back in June, New York coach Robert Saleh told the press that “I know there are several teams that would love for Hard Knocks to be in their building. We’re just not one of them.” And earlier this week, the team’s biggest offseason acquisition claimed that the Jets didn’t have much say in the matter.

Hard Knocks on @HBO is coming to the @nyjets. What say you, Aaron Rodgers? Thgts from the 14th green at the American Century Championship. @ACChampionship @AaronRodgers12 @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/SrfVEW7w88 — vernkpix (@vernKPIX) July 12, 2023

“One of the only things I like about Hard Knocks is the voice of God, who narrates it,” Aaron Rodgers said. “Liev [Schreiber], I hope I get to meet him. But look, I understand the appeal with us — obviously, there’s a lot of eyes on me, lot of eyes on our team, lot of expectations for our squad. So, they forced it down our throats and we gotta deal with it.”

The specific criteria for appearing on Hard Knocks — no teams with first-year coaches, no teams that made the playoffs in either of the last two seasons, no teams that have been on the show in the last decade — meant that only four teams were eligible to be on the show this year: the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders, and of course, the Jets. Considering the market they’re in, the quality of their division, and their acquisition of a Hall of Fame quarterback this offseason, it makes a ton of sense that New York was the overwhelming favorite among those teams. We will have to see, however, how the Jets go about handling a spotlight they do not want.