Getty Image
Sports

Adam Schefter Is Getting Dragged For Running A Story By Bruce Allen About The NFL’s 2011 Lockout And Calling Him ‘Mr. Editor’

TwitterAssociate Editor

The NFL’s investigation into the workplace culture surrounding the Washington Football Team led to a number of emails being unearthed that showed Jon Gruden, then an ESPN employee, using racist, homophobic, and other sorts of derogatory language in conversations with then-general manager Bruce Allen. Gruden has since resigned from his post as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in the aftermath.

While the NFL has made clear it will not release the more than 600,000 emails it has unearthed as part of that investigation, the Los Angeles Times highlighted a collection of emails that were filed in federal court earlier this year. Among them was a 2011 correspondence between Allen and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, in which Schefter sent Allen a piece he wrote on the NFL’s lockout and made clear that Allen was free to offer up revisions.

“Please let me know if you see anything that should be added, changed, tweaked,” Schefter wrote, per the LA Times. “Thanks, Mr. Editor, for that and the trust. Plan to file this to espn about 6 am ….”

While Schefter’s ability to get scoops has never been questioned, he has toed (or straight up crossed) lines relating to journalistic ethics in the past. In the aftermath, both Schefter and ESPN have come under a wave of criticism for how this all played out — and sparked plenty of conversation about how journalists should deal with sources.

In a statement to the Times, ESPN said the following about Schefter’s email: “Without sharing all the specifics of the reporter’s process for a story from 10 years ago during the NFL lockout, we believe that nothing is more important to Adam and ESPN than providing fans the most accurate, fair and complete story.”

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×