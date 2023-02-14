The Super Bowl featured a bit of controversy towards the end of the game. On a third-and-8 from deep in Philadelphia territory, Patrick Mahomes threw an incomplete pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster, which looked like it was going to set up a Chiefs field goal and give the Eagles the ball with plenty of time left. But instead, the referees called a defensive holding on James Bradberry that gave Kansas City a fresh set of downs, the chance to burn the clock, and ultimately, a game-winning field goal with eight seconds left.

Bradberry said after the game that it was the right call, but it sparked a debate about whether or not that specific call should have been made in that specific moment. And on Valentine’s Day, Smith-Schuster thought it would be fun to get a joke off at Bradberry’s expense by tweeting out a card with his face on it that read “I’ll hold you when it matters most.”

This did not sit well with Eagles receiver AJ Brown, who decided to defend his teammate by saying that, while the Chiefs deserved to win, Patrick Mahomes “resurrected your career on your 1 year deal” before referring to Smith-Schuster as “Tik-Tok boy.”

First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it .This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy . He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again! 🎊👏🏾🍻 https://t.co/Z3SpMXnP4K — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) February 14, 2023

Smith-Schuster replied pretty quickly, and while he said good game to his fellow pass catcher, there was a little twisting of the knife before that.