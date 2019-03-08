Antonio Brown’s Trade To The Bills Fell Through Because He Doesn’t Want To Go There

03.08.19 51 mins ago

Getty Image

A blockbuster trade for disgruntled wide receiver Antonio Brown fell apart almost immediately after it was first reported late Thursday night, and now we know what happened to the deal that looked to send Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Buffalo Bills.

Word broke Thursday night that Brown would go to Buffalo, but that was soon dismissed as “fake news” by Brown in the Instagram comment section of an NFL post. Shortly thereafter, multiple reports deemed the move unlikely and said that the deal had fallen apart. By Friday morning, that indeed appeared to be the case.

The Bills posted a statement Friday morning that indicated they had tried to trade for Brown but now, well, they are done trying.

