A blockbuster trade for disgruntled wide receiver Antonio Brown fell apart almost immediately after it was first reported late Thursday night, and now we know what happened to the deal that looked to send Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Buffalo Bills.

Word broke Thursday night that Brown would go to Buffalo, but that was soon dismissed as “fake news” by Brown in the Instagram comment section of an NFL post. Shortly thereafter, multiple reports deemed the move unlikely and said that the deal had fallen apart. By Friday morning, that indeed appeared to be the case.

Buffalo has spoken to Pittsburgh about a potential trade for WR Antonio Brown, as have a handful of other teams. Those talks occurred only in recent days. A source this morning called a Brown-to-Buffalo trade “unlikely.” Not out of the question but, at this time, “unlikely.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2019

The Bills posted a statement Friday morning that indicated they had tried to trade for Brown but now, well, they are done trying.