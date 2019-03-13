Getty Image

The Baltimore Ravens are known for two things: A fast, physical defense with playmakers all over the field and a stout running game. On Wednesday afternoon, the team made a pair of moves that are perfectly in line with both of those things by going out and acquiring two of the top free agents remaining.

Baltimore decided to bolster its defensive backfield by getting Earl Thomas, the former Seattle Seahawks’ All-Pro safety who was expected to head elsewhere this offseason. While Thomas suffered a broken leg this past year, he’s still viewed as one of the best safeties in the game, and was compensated for that by his new squad.