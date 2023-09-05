Sports fans are at a crossroads. The NFL is gearing up for another action-packed season, the MLB is entering the home stretch, and women’s soccer is enjoying its moment in the spotlight after a thrilling World Cup Down Under. Luckily, keeping up with your favorite teams and players, and indulging in your favorite gameday eats has never been easier.

In the latest episode of Beyond the Game, host Rich Laru shouts out the rising rookies, soccer legends, and stadium snacks worth a follow on social. We kick things off by peeping the Instagram grids of some of the NFL’s brightest talents — think Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson, Saints running back Jamaal Williams, and Patriots wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster — to see how they’re getting ready for the upcoming season, on the field and off. Closet tours, anime collections, and hilarious TikTok trend attempts — their feeds have it all.

And, while soccer idols like USWNT stars Tobin Heath, Christen Press, Kelly O’Hara, Sam Mewis, and Lynn Williams definitely deserve a follow on social, it’s their podcasts that we’re talking about here. The players share a hosting side hustle with a handful of talk shows between them that cover everything from inside-the-game knowledge and practice routines to which snacks are locker room must-haves and what they’re binge-watching at the moment. Speaking of food, we end this episode highlighting some mouthwatering eats at baseball stadiums across the country with the help of the Intentional Talk crew from MLB Network as they take a break from their show (which airs Tuesday through Friday at 5PM ET) to educate us on nacho helmets and a beef behemoth known as the boomstick.

Watch the episode above for more.