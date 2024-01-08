The Dolphins and Bills met in Miami in the final game of the NFL’s regular season with the AFC East title and the 2-seed in the conference on the line. Early on it looked like we were going to be headed for a rematch in the Wild Card round, as the Dolphins took a 14-7 lead and were running the ball seemingly at will in the first half, while the Bills kept squandering opportunities with untimely turnovers.

However, in the second half things flipped as the Buffalo defense woke up and put the clamps on Miami’s offense, Josh Allen started to make timely plays in the fourth quarter, and they got a huge play from their special teams on a 96-yard punt return touchdown from Deonte Harty.

After taking their first lead of the game at 21-14, Buffalo had a chance to ice the game on 4th and 1 in plus territory, but Allen got stuffed on a sneak attempt and the Dolphins took over with a chance to tie the game and force overtime.

Miami would move the ball across midfield, but their last gasp effort at extending the game ended on a rather dreadful Tua Tagovailoa interception as he overthrew Chase Claypool (one play after throwing high and getting Tyreek Hill hit hard, forcing him out of the game for the next play) and Taylor Rapp made a diving interception to ice the game.

The Bills defense putting the game on ice was fitting with how well they played in the second half, and now they will go back to Buffalo where they get to play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Miami, meanwhile, will have to play Saturday night at Kansas City where they’ll have to deal with 1 degree temperature and the defending champs on a Peacock exclusive game — the full Wild Card weekend schedule can be found here.