The worlds of sports and entertainment have intersected in a big way over the last few weeks. Taylor Swift, the singer-songwriter who is among the most famous people on the planet, is currently dating Travis Kelce, the Super Bowl winning tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs who, even before this, has become more and more of a household name thanks to things like hosting Saturday Night Live.

Swift has been a fixture at Chiefs games this season, while Kelce has popped up alongside her in tabloids. Seemingly everyone has an opinion on their relationship, but thanks to Morgan Freeman‘s appearance on CBS Mornings earlier this week to promote the Netflix docuseries Life on Our Planet, we learned that he, decidedly, does not.

AWESOME: Legendary Actor Morgan Freeman told CBS that he is a huge #Chiefs fan. When asked about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in the voice that only MORGAN can do, “I don’t think about them at all.” All he cares about is WINNING and enjoying watching Patrick Mahomes.… pic.twitter.com/3YvDBzz0PR — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 27, 2023

“You’re a big Kansas City Chiefs fan, is that true?” Freeman was asked before confirming that he is, indeed, a Kansas City Chiefs fan. “So, how are you feeling about Taylor and Travis? Is it keeping you up at night? Are you in favor? What are you thinking, Morgan Freeman, about this?”

Everyone on set laughed at the myriad of questions Freeman faced, but Freeman was stoic and gave a very blunt answer.

“I don’t think about them at all,” he said before he started to laugh. When it was suggested that the most important thing to him in his Chiefs fandom is touchdowns and wins, Freeman said that is, indeed, the case.

“Yeah, are you winning?” Freeman said. “It’s great to watch [Patrick Mahomes] run, escape, and he’s got a rifle for an arm. So, that’s what I’m interested in.”

Fortunately for Freeman, the Chiefs have done plenty of winning this year, as they are 6-1 and sit atop the AFC West.