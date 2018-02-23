The Chiefs Are Reportedly Trading Star CB Marcus Peters To The Rams

Getty Image

This has been a big year in the NFL in terms of trades, as the league that rarely sees blockbuster transactions has had a number of them since the start of the 2017 season. There was Jimmy Garoppolo being dealt by New England to San Francisco, and subsequently being rewarded with the biggest contract in NFL history after a strong start to his 49ers career.

Since the playoffs ended, the Chiefs have been the team at the center of the NFL’s biggest moves. It started with Alex Smith being traded to Washington to pave the way for Patrick Mahomes to take over as starter in Kansas City. That move also makes Kirk Cousins a prized free agent that will likely receive many big offers from teams desperate for quarterback help.

On Friday, we got another bombshell out of Kansas City as ESPN’s Adam Schefter brought word that the Chiefs were trading their star cornerback Marcus Peters to the Rams, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirming.