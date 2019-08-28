Christian Yelich Had A Silly Reason For Walking Up To ‘Roxanne’ By The Police

Getty Image

Athletes coining meme-worthy phrases is nothing new, with Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum acting as a recent example. McCollum’s response of “I’m trying Jennifer” made the rounds with virality in August 2018 and, from there, the phrase took on a life of its own. This week, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder and reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich took center stage and it came as a result of news that he took part in ESPN The Magazine‘s annual Body issue.

After some promotional photos came to light, an individual named “Roxane J” fired a message in Yelich’s direction on Twitter and, well, the superstar responded by telling her to… relax.

This took off almost instantly, with jokes flying around on social media and providing entertainment for the masses. Obviously, Yelich is well within his rights to take part in ESPN’s venture and, with that as the backdrop, he was asked about the choice and the reaction.