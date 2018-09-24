The Baker Mayfield Era Is Officially Underway In Cleveland

09.24.18

Baker Mayfield made his NFL debut this past Thursday, and things could not have gone much better. Following an injury to Tyrod Taylor, Mayfield went in, led a drive for Cleveland’s first points of the game, and eventually did what he had to do to help the Browns win their first game since 2016. In all, Mayfield went 17-for-23 with 201 passing yards and caught a two-point conversion in the 21-17 win.

It seemed like a matter of time that Mayfield would get named the team’s starting signal caller, both because of the concussion suffered by Taylor and the way the former Heisman Trophy winner provided a spark under center. On Monday, the news became official, as Hue Jackson announced that Mayfield is Cleveland’s QB1 going forward.

The Browns also announced the news on their Twitter account.

