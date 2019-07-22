Dan Le Batard’s scathing criticism of the network he works for apparently didn’t get him suspended, but it did cause him to miss his radio show on Monday morning.
Le Batard decried Donald Trump’s “obviously racist” attacks on four Congresswomen of color last week and criticized ESPN’s policy of not allowing its employees to speak about politics unless the athletes they cover address it first. Le Batard, the son of Cuban immigrants, was highly critical of Trump’s statements on immigrants and that ESPN requires a “meat shield” by way of athletes speaking politically before the company’s employees can address it.
According to the New York Post, those comments landed Le Batard in talks with ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro over the weekend that ultimately caused him to miss his radio show on Monday.
Le Batard’s decision comes in the wake of his comments about President Trump and the “Send her back” chants at a rally directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somalian refugee-turned-American citizen. Le Batard’s words were clearly in violation of ESPN’s politics policy under Pitaro.
Le Batard is expected to be on his formatted television show, “Highly Questionable,” Monday afternoon. The plan is for him to return to radio on Tuesday.