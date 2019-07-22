ESPN

Dan Le Batard’s scathing criticism of the network he works for apparently didn’t get him suspended, but it did cause him to miss his radio show on Monday morning.

Le Batard decried Donald Trump’s “obviously racist” attacks on four Congresswomen of color last week and criticized ESPN’s policy of not allowing its employees to speak about politics unless the athletes they cover address it first. Le Batard, the son of Cuban immigrants, was highly critical of Trump’s statements on immigrants and that ESPN requires a “meat shield” by way of athletes speaking politically before the company’s employees can address it.

According to the New York Post, those comments landed Le Batard in talks with ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro over the weekend that ultimately caused him to miss his radio show on Monday.