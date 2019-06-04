Twitter

James Holzhauer tested the maxim that all good things have to stop, and Darren Rovell tried his best to spoil the news that they, indeed, do. The Jeopardy! champion’s historic 32-game run on the trivia show came to an end on Monday when he lost control in Double Jeopardy and could not overcome the lead of Emma, who knew exactly what it would take to dethrone one of the show’s most dominant champions ever.

Holzhauer became a pretty significant figure in sports over his Jeopardy! run — he has a background in sports gambling, has interest in working for a pro sports team and, well, game shows are sports. But many people who cover sports don’t seem to understand that not everything is like live sports. Shows can be spoiled, especially when it comes to syndicated game shows that air at different times in different markets across these United States.

Enter The Action Network’s Darren Rovell, formerly of ESPN, who has made a habit of caring more about dollar signs and brands more than the human experience when it comes to sports. On Monday afternoon, well before the evening time slot when Jeopardy! airs in most markets, Rovell tweeted out a link to an interview he did with Holzhauer that spoiled the result of Monday’s episode.