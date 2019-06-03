‘Jeopardy’ Champion James Holzhauer Evoked The Drake Curse On Twitter

YouTube

James Holzhauer teased something big happening on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy! and he hasn’t slowed speculation that his historic time on the show may be at an end.

Holzhauer falling short on Monday would be ironic — he’s within striking distance of Ken Jennings all-time regular season winnings mark — but it would make his daughter very happy. But for fans who have fallen for his aggressive style and huge wagers during his 32-game run, it would be a huge disappointment to see him leave so soon.

As spoilers circled the internet and speculation grew because of Holzhauer’s own tweeting, he evoked the Drake Curse when he joked about inviting the Canadian rapper to the taping of Monday’s shows.