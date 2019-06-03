YouTube

James Holzhauer is close to another bit of Jeopardy! history, but there’s some concern that the improbable might happen. Jeopardy! superfans are like James — they love to crunch the numbers and figure out the odds. Over his record-breaking run of wins on the trivia show he’s shown he can dominate opponents with a quick trigger finger, a wide breath of trivia knowledge and the willingness to bet big and put his opponents away.

Some speculate that Holzhaur’s odds of losing are somewhere in the range of 2 to 3 out of 100 trips to the Jeopardy! podium. So if you’re a numbers person and like playing the odds, as Holzhauer himself is, it’s easy to think that a slip-up for Holzhauer could be coming. And another week with James as Jeopardy! champion may have brought just that.

On Monday, Holzhauer retweeted a USA Today story about how long Holzhauer might be on the show, with a cryptic and possibly spoiler-filled response in his quote tweet.