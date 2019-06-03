James Holzhauer Is Hinting That Something Big Happens On ‘Jeopardy!’ Tonight

James Holzhauer is close to another bit of Jeopardy! history, but there’s some concern that the improbable might happen. Jeopardy! superfans are like James — they love to crunch the numbers and figure out the odds. Over his record-breaking run of wins on the trivia show he’s shown he can dominate opponents with a quick trigger finger, a wide breath of trivia knowledge and the willingness to bet big and put his opponents away.

Some speculate that Holzhaur’s odds of losing are somewhere in the range of 2 to 3 out of 100 trips to the Jeopardy! podium. So if you’re a numbers person and like playing the odds, as Holzhauer himself is, it’s easy to think that a slip-up for Holzhauer could be coming. And another week with James as Jeopardy! champion may have brought just that.

On Monday, Holzhauer retweeted a USA Today story about how long Holzhauer might be on the show, with a cryptic and possibly spoiler-filled response in his quote tweet.

