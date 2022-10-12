davante adams
Davante Adams Was Charged With Misdemeanor Assault For Shoving Someone After Losing To The Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders raced out to a 17-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday Night Football. It ended up being not enough, as Kansas City came back to pick up a 30-29 win after a fourth-and-1 deep shot by Derek Carr was incomplete due to Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow running into one another.

After the game, Adams was filmed shoving a member of the media as he made his way into the locker room. While he apologized in his postgame media availability and issued up another apology on his Twitter account, the person he shoved needed to go to the hospital and filed a police report. And on Wednesday, it was announced that Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault.

As a result, Adams will need to appear in Kansas City Municipal Court in a month.

The Raiders have gotten off to a difficult start this season. The loss to the Chiefs knocked them to 1-4 on the year, with all four of their losses by one possession and coming via a combined 15 points. This is the first year that Adams is suiting up for Las Vegas after spending the first eight years of his All-Pro career as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

