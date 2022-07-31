As many of the top wide receivers in the NFL cashed in on big money deals this offseason, one of the breakout stars of the 2021 season was left waiting on his payday as camp began last week.

San Francisco 49ers do-it-all receiver (and sometimes running back) piled up 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns, leading the leads in yards per reception, while also carrying the ball 59 times for 365 yards and eight touchdowns, as he did a bit of everything for Kyle Shanahan’s offense. Samuel’s breakout meant he was entering a contract year with just one season of elite production (although he was highly productive as a rookie) but with the obvious skills to be the focal point of a great team.

As such, the two sides worked for months to figure out where his market value was, with rising receiver contracts contributing to the divide, but on Sunday night after a week of a “hold-in” where Samuel worked out on his own away from the team at camp, a deal got done. Samuel will get a three-year extension worth just under $72 million, with a guarantee of $58.1 million.

That’s about the same extension that DK Metcalf just got in Seattle, which positions Samuel as one of the top paid receivers, but still just shy of the absolute top contracts. If Samuel continues to produce at the same level as last year, it’s an underpay on the Niners side, but they were clearly not wanting to pay him record-breaking money coming off a breakout year, in case he takes a bit of a step back in terms of production next year. In any case, both sides will be happy a deal is done, with Samuel understandably wanting to capitalize off a big season and not wanting to risk an injury next year that would diminish his value on the free agent market, while the Niners lock up their most important offensive weapon for a few more years.