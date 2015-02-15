An NFL Player’s Pregnant Fiancee Hacked His Instagram After Learning He Was An Alleged Serial Cheater

Delanie Walker is a tight end for the Tennessee Titans. According to his pregnant fiancee Racine, Delanie has been a no-good cheater for the better part of ten years (allegedly). We know this because Racine hacked into Walker’s Instagram post Saturday night and dished out some serious dirt.
Again, just to be clear, this is alleged. Delanie Walker could very well be an upstanding citizen who helps old ladies cross the street.
Here’s Racine’s spectacular rant:
This is my girlfriend/fiancee of 10 years. Her name is Racine,” she posted. “I broke up with her just a few days ago, like I do every February because I have no self control in the off season. I’m a “celebrity” and she no longer looks good enough for my “image” while I’m not playing football. She’s also 4 months pregnant so I figured it was the perfect time to take advantage of her.
Ok, well now this is getting super serious and super sad. She continues…
So the post starts off with her acting like Delanie, and then at the end she’s signs off?
Yeah, I mean, it’s pretty obvious it’s not Delanie (why would he say that stuff about himself). Then she drops the mic at the end.
“Oh my God! The thing happened that was almost certain to happen!!”
This. He’s been lying since day one and ten years after she’s still with him? There’s at least two dumbasses in this story.
and what was her purpose in doing…this…#TakeSeveralSeats
She’s pregnant, she got cheated on. Can’t blame her for being pissed off.
………did you not read the post?
….sorry what does your post say? I like to come to the comments and just post random dumb shit without bothering to read anything else.
You must be one of those lazy as shit millennial I keep hearing about.
B Scott Webster just doesn’t have “it”
So she won’t marry him but will plan and create a human being with him?
Good fucking work on everyone’s part here.
If you get cheated on more than once you deserve to keep getting cheated on if you don’t leave.
having an NFL players baby is the same as winning the lottery.
She sees those dollar signs. I bet she won’t marry him because he’ll make her sign a pre-nup and if he ever DID leave she’d be screwed.
If she never agrees to marry him, she can continue to use his money and dangle the baby at him and he’ll feel responsible for staying and working it out… For the sake of the baby.
Not that she deserves to be cheated on, but if you’re feeling some type of way about it (enough to log into his Instagram) maybe you should take the money hit and just leave.
… my two cents.
*shrugs* Why can’t you just go out and cheat with no evidence like anyone else? No one can recognize you, you’re from the titans…go to a bar or something? Damn these people suck at this.
“No one can recognize you, you’re from the Titans” made me laugh pretty good. Nice job.
Seriously. Nobody that isn’t a close personal friend of Delanie is going to automatically recognize his face.
I used to think he was classy. Now he might only have a classy “image”.
I “think” you’re “right.”
Wait so she has refused to marry him for the past 5 years because he is a serial cheater but she then planned and got pregnant four months ago and has finally had enough now? This is just a big pile of crazy/stupid.
Money for the youngun.
yougun = her
@mynameisjudge
Nahhhhhhhh ;)
did you not read the whole article? she was young and broken and she needed someone to be with but she didn’t want the commitment of a marriage. does it mean she was in it for the money and was afraid of having to sign a prenup? fuck no. I don’t understand why everyone is bashing on her. She was weak and didn’t realize that she didn’t need him, and now that she does, she’s getting hated on for taking a long ass time to dump him? what kind of people are you? in all honesty, I am very happy for her because even though it took her so long, at least she got out of the relationship. Better later than never.
In defense of a lot of people here, (including myself) a lot of people who commented on this article did so before the writer provided the update in which she explains why she did what she did.
An athlete is a man whore, I’m shocked.
“Does tricks like a dog,” you don’t say?
@Deek Ermans I’m just glad she used a dog analogy
I did a job for this girl a while back. One of the worst clients I’ve ever had. She is a different brand of unaware and crazy.
I feel like this comment deserves a lot more context.
BREAKING NEWS… NFL player has multiple side pieces and water is wet. News at 11.
she’s beautiful. i would raise that kid. imo.
It dose not take a psychologist to figure out he is a narcissistic man whore. IF you have every lived with one you would understand what she went through. They are pathological liters! And yes I was a victim and I don’t use the word lightly. Look it up to find out .
You don’t use the word lightly? Maybe YOU should have looked it up.
liter
[lee-ter]
noun
1. a unit of capacity redefined in 1964 by a reduction of 28 parts in a million to be exactly equal to one cubic decimeter. It is equivalent to 1.0567 U.S. liquid quarts and is equal to the volume of one kilogram of distilled water at 4°C.
Abbreviation: l.
this guy’s name is fitting ^^
you know what she meant, you asshole. And maybe YOU shouldn’t be so arrogant as to comment something so stupid on a post where this girl made one mistake. Just leave her alone, there’s no room for you here.
Fool me nine times, shame on you. Fool me ten or more times…
Stay tuned for February 2016 when she loses the baby weight and bangs every member of the Tennessee Titans as an act of revenge, causing Walker to leave for, lets say Jacksonville.
What an unfortunate situation. I hope she goes into counseling
If he’s playing for the Jaguars I’m pretty sure he’s the one who will require counseling.
See Al, I know you’re not reading because it was Instagram. You’re a better troll than this.
“Yeah, man, I’m super smart. It’s not that I have zero experience or context with an emotionally complicated relationship. I just know she’s in it for the money. Also, she’s stupid for staying with him. I’m way more aware than that. I don’t know her or anything but you can bet that I know she’s a whore and also stupid and also using him. Things aren’t even black and white for me. Even that it is too nuanced. Nope. Things are just black [MC: pardon the implication]. I need to see the worst in people; even the ones in obvious pain who are trying to make the best decisions they can. Did I mention how stupid she is? Wouldn’t want to miss that one.”