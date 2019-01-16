Doug Pederson Names Carson Wentz The Eagles’ Quarterback ‘Going Forward’

01.15.19 45 mins ago

Getty Image

The Philadelphia Eagles’ season came to a heartbreaking end on Sunday evening, as their hopes of defending the first Super Bowl in franchise history were dashed in New Orleans. While Philly fought valiantly in the toughest place to play in the NFL, a late interception while the team was driving for a potential go-ahead score in the game’s waning moments secured a 20-14 win for the Saints.

It meant a huge offseason was ready to begin in Philadelphia, and while there are a few questions that need to be answered, one is at the forefront: Who on earth is going to be the team’s starting quarterback? Would the job go to Carson Wentz, the oft-injured but MVP-caliber signal caller, or Nick Foles, who was out of his mind en route to leading the team to a Super Bowl victory last year?

On Tuesday afternoon, Eagles coach Doug Pederson answered that question, identifying Wentz as the man in the City of Brotherly Love.

“Yes, Carson Wentz is the quarterback going forward,” Pederson told the media during a press conference, per ESPN. “And in Nick’s case, listen, we’d love to have everybody back throughout the roster, but as I’ve said many, many times, it’s not about one guy, it’s about the team, and we’re going to do what’s best for the team.”

