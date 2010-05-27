Drugs Found In Zach Randolph’s Car

Vancouver Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph is a fantasy basketball stud, but unfortunately for him, fantasy basketball doesn’t pay the bills. Throughout his career Randolph has constantly been the guy on bad teams who puts up great numbers: he was on the Jail Blazers teams of the early 2000s, and has also played for the Clippers, Knicks, and now the Grizzlies. Randolph has long been considered to be a talented, but troubled player. Recent activities appears give that reputation has some merit.
A spokesperson for the Indianapolis police department confirmed that although no warrants have been issued for Zach Randolph as of this morning, the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star forward could face further questioning as part of an ongoing drug investigation. “Whether the detectives have an active criminal investigation regarding Zach Randolph, I don’t know,” Lt. Jeff Duhamell said. “Confidential informants bring up his name on several occasions. That being said, it’s just information provided to the police. That information led to the arrest of Arthur Boyd. The bottom line is Randolph knows this guy. The vehicle Boyd was driving belongs to Randolph. That’s the connection right now.” –GoGrizzlies
Apparently, Boyd is a pretty sketchy fella. Lt. Duhamell claimed that Boyd’s involvement in Indianapolis crime activity stretches the gamut “from narcotics to murder.” A pretty wide gamut, indeed. Randolph’s involvement with the situation is Boyd was driving Randolph’s Escalade at the time of his arrest. Weed was found in secret compartments of the car, and Randolph’s three other cars have been seized as a part of an Indianapolis drug investigation. When asked for comment, David Stern said “Wha wha wha? Our players smoke marijuana? This is an injustice that will not stand!” He then stormed out of his office, rigged the draft lottery for the next 20 years, and paid off referees to ensure a Lakers-Celtics final. After which, he rubbed his hands together menacingly and chortled.
Vancouver, Memphis, it doesn’t really matter.
I eman I don’t wanna say he’s guilty…but I mean look at him…he’s guilty.
Vancouver? Really, guys? Really?
It would be easier for the judicial system and the league if they just assumed every black guy had drugs in his car, then put them all in jail
It would make the world safer too
Wow how long ago did they leave Vancouver? Way to go
My first question with this story was: Who the fuck is Zach Randolph?
And then I realized it was a story about the NBA and I thoughzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz….
And the sad thing is, as little a shit as I give about the NBA, even I knew the team was in Memphis.
Its a joke you stupid fucks.
The only thing Zach Randolph could murder is a double quarter pounder.
Not surprising since police gang units used his episode of ‘Cribs’ to identify high activity gang members. His pool table had gang signs on the felt. He’s been involved in this shit his whole life.
He is black; that means he is being framed by the white devil. The same white devil who invented artifical turf.
and I smoke that kush……i and ball like swoosh
>Vancouver, Memphis it doesn’t really matter.
Really?
A beautiful city on the west coast with world reknowned weed and amazing dim sum compared with the country hick capital?
If you were Zack, youd rather be in BC.