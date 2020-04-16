One way that ESPN tried to fill the live sports gap was via an NBA 2K tournament involving a handful of NBA players, which was eventually won by Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns. Now, the Worldwide Leader in Sports is turning to football for its latest video game tournament.

ESPN announced the Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament on Thursday afternoon. It’s set to pit a loaded field of competitors — including NFL players, ESPN personalities, and rappers — against one another, with a bracket being revealed on April 19 at noon on ESPN2 and the tournament beginning the following day on ESPN’s Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube accounts, along with the ESPN App.

Here’s the list of participants, all of whom will go head-to-head in single-elimination games:

Ravens receiver Marquise Brown

Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

Rapper Lil Yachty

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock

ESPN personality Pat McAfee

ESPN personality Katie Nolan

ESPN personality Omar Raja

Rapper Snoop Dogg

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman

Rapper YG

It’s quite the field of names, although we’ll have to wait and see what their Madden game is like. The winner of the tournament will be crowned following a game aired on ESPN2 on April 26 at noon EST, with Feeding America receiving a donation in the winner’s name.