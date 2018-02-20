Floyd Mayweather Sr. Believes His Son Will End Up Fighting In The UFC

Getty Image

The entire Mayweather family continues to push the idea that Floyd Mayweather is going to end up competing in MMA. Floyd has been filling his social media feeds with photos and videos of himself in the cage, his uncle Jeff called out wrestler turned UFC fighter CM Punk, and now Floyd Mayweather Sr. is getting in on the promotional push.

“The way I see it, I have to believe that this is where it’s going,” he said in a video on the Mayweather Boxing Channel. “The way it looks, I think so.”

But don’t think Floyd Sr. is happy about it.

“I’m gonna tell you the truth about it: I think he can win a few fights but I think it’s best to leave it alone,” he said. “You can do your own thing but you’re in somebody else’s playground now, and holes and stuff are in there. You just can’t do that. Don’t get me wrong, I believe he can beat some fighters the same as he did with the other guy but it isn’t worth it. Anytime you’ve done what he’s done, there ain’t no other way he can go right now but backwards.”