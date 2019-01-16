Getty Image

When Manny Pacquiao steps into the ring Saturday night at MGM Grand in Las Vegas against Adrien Broner, there’s an uncertainty over just how things will unfold from his corner.

It won’t be Freddie Roach, who has led nearly every fight since 2001, calling the shots individually for Pacquiao. He was displaced from his spot more than a year ago following Pacquiao’s stunning loss to Jeff Horn. It also won’t be long-time friend and assistant trainer Buboy Fernandez taking the solo lead, either, despite taking such a spot in Pacquiao’s TKO victory over Lucas Martin Matthysse back in July.