Gennady Golovkin Is Going To Fight On May 5th, With Or Without Canelo Alvarez

#Boxing
Contributing Writer
03.26.18

Getty Image

Gennady Golovkin is fighting on May 5th, regardless of what happens to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. The rematch between the two top boxers has been in jeopardy since Canelo tested positive for clenbuterol and blamed the situation on tainted Mexican meat. After a few weeks of confusion, the Nevada State Athletic Commission finally decided to suspend Canelo’s fight license pending a meeting on April 10th, leaving the match in limbo. But as far as Golovkin’s promoter is concerned, the show must go on.

Many expect the NSAC to clear Alvarez after a show hearing, given the fact that they weren’t even going to bother with a hearing until Golovkin complained. But a lot of the businesses surrounding the fight are understandably nervous about the situation and shutting down promotional efforts until the suspension is resolved.

