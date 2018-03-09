Hilary Knight Talks Hockey Gold, Sports Gender Equality, And Being Leslie Jones’ Favorite Olympian

#Olympics
03.09.18 16 hours ago

Getty/Uproxx

Hilary Knight and the US women’s ice hockey team made history in Pyeongchang last month, beating Canada and winning gold for the first time since the 1998 Winter Games in Nagano, Japan. It was a landmark win for Knight and her teammates, though landmark victories are becoming the norm for women’s hockey in America. Last year, Team USA won an equitable pay battle with USA Hockey and carried that momentum to gold last month.

Knight and the gold medalists have gone on a whirlwind tour since winning in South Korea, visiting Los Angeles, Tampa Bay, Washington D.C., and New York City to celebrate the win and help spread the word about women’s hockey. On Saturday, she appeared on Saturday Night Live alongside Team USA superfan Leslie Jones. But on Thursday, Knight got back to business, signing with Les Canadiennes of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League.

Before all that, though, she took some time last week while in the nation’s capital to talk to Uproxx about the growth of the women’s game, gender equality and the importance of a strong women’s professional hockey league in North America will be to keeping attention on the women’s game.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Olympics
TAGShilary knightLESLIE JONESOLYMPICSWOMEN'S HOCKEY

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP