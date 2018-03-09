Getty/Uproxx

Hilary Knight and the US women’s ice hockey team made history in Pyeongchang last month, beating Canada and winning gold for the first time since the 1998 Winter Games in Nagano, Japan. It was a landmark win for Knight and her teammates, though landmark victories are becoming the norm for women’s hockey in America. Last year, Team USA won an equitable pay battle with USA Hockey and carried that momentum to gold last month.

Knight and the gold medalists have gone on a whirlwind tour since winning in South Korea, visiting Los Angeles, Tampa Bay, Washington D.C., and New York City to celebrate the win and help spread the word about women’s hockey. On Saturday, she appeared on Saturday Night Live alongside Team USA superfan Leslie Jones. But on Thursday, Knight got back to business, signing with Les Canadiennes of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League.

Before all that, though, she took some time last week while in the nation’s capital to talk to Uproxx about the growth of the women’s game, gender equality and the importance of a strong women’s professional hockey league in North America will be to keeping attention on the women’s game.