JARED ALLEN’S MULLET IS A LEGACY

Here’s Vikings defensive lineman Jared Allen discussing the virtues of his mullet in one of those NFL Players videos, and I honestly can’t tell if dude is working a tongue-in-cheek angle or he’s dead serious.

We have have chest hair, even if it is shaped like a heart, which is pretty tight. But that’s the lifestyle of the mullet. I approach you from the front, you’re like, “Wow, this dude’s pretty serious.” Then I walk away; you’re like, “Damn, he likes to party…with two Rs!”

It’s mighty, and the fact that they made the video in a barber shop, where he had lines shaved into only one side of his head is pretty amazing. He’s like the white Chad Johnson, except actually good. Video’s after the jump.

via @TheCooleyZone