Jason Witten Has Something To Teach You On ‘Monday Night Football’

For the first time in his professional career, Jason Witten changed teams this summer. The longtime Dallas Cowboys tight end retired in April to join the Monday Night Football booth as an analyst, essentially taking over after Jon Gruden returned to coaching with the Oakland Raiders.

Switching teams isn’t always easy for a football player, but switching jobs entirely is another thing altogether. Tony Romo was an instant hit in CBS’s lead broadcast pairing along with Jim Nantz, and while he’s gotten some advice on this very site from his former teammate and starting quarterback about what to do in the booth, the job is all his own.

Critics were tough on him in his first week, but the 15-year NFL veteran says the process is all about learning in his first few live games. Witten spoke to Uproxx about his first foray into the booth, what perspective he hopes to bring viewers and how excited he is to approach football from a different angle.