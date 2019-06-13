Instagram

John Krasinski pulled off an extremely Jim-like prank at Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, but the actress who played his wife on The Office definitely got the last laugh. Krasinski went to TD Garden to see his Boston Bruins take on the St. Louis Blues, of whom Jenna Fischer, who played Pam on the show, is a big fan.

The two had had a friendly rivalry during the series, posting videos and messages to one another as the teams battled through six games. But before Game 7, he invited David Denman, who played Pam’s first fiancé Roy on The Office, to the game for the ultimate troll.

The Bruins, however, lost Game 7 on home ice, 4-1, which means the Blues won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history. Fischer, despite losing the prank war, definitely won the hockey side of things. And she celebrated after the game by posting a video to Instagram.