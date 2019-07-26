Twitter

James Holzhauer will return to the Jeopardy! stage in November, and he’s got a plan to maximize his appearance in the Tournament of Champions. The current holder of a slew of single-day Jeopardy! winnings marks accumulated more than $2.4 million during his run on the show earlier this year, and news that he’d return along with some of the show’s more successful contestants made fans extremely excited.

There’s a lot to like about Holzhauer going up against some of the show’s other notable winners, especially those that adhere to a similarly aggressive style. Will it work against top flight competition? Can others replicate the methods Emma Boettcher used to make Holzhauer play like an ordinary contestant? And, more importantly, can he dominate the same way that made the episodes he appeared on so much fun?

All of that will make fans tune in later this year, but what’s clear after a tweet from Holzhauer is that he’s not really worried about winning. Holzhauer joked in a tweet on Tuesday that his best bet to make the most money is to lose, somehow finishing in second place after a string of big payouts in the earlier episodes of the Tournament.